New Fire Safety House Encourages Students to Create Escape Plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When was the last time you talked about how to escape when your house is on fire? Sioux Falls Firefighters hope they can get kids to start that conversation with an unforgettable visit at school.

Recent studies show you have at least 3 minutes to escape your home when it’s on fire. To show the dangers of house fires, the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s “Fire Safety House” visits schools in the district to promote the importance of creating a home escape plan.

“From start to finish we (kind of) teach them what to do, how to get out, where to go once they get out, and (you know) how important that meeting spot is outside,” says Shawn Dose of SFFR.

The bedroom fills with smoke and students need to find a way to safely get out. They crawl to a door that heats up and makes their way to escape through a window, acting as if the fire was in the next room. These features in the house make it easier to demonstrate fire situations to kids.

“We have a remote control for the smoke machine instead of dedicating a guy just running that alone. We can just have it in our pocket and do it ourselves,” explains Dose. “It’s an attention getter. You know, you get their attention with that smoke and they actually start listening to ya.”

Students from Rosa Parks Elementary say they will use this experience from the house and teach their families the importance of having a plan.

“I’ve learned that you have to check the door to see if it’s hot or not if you can go out the window. Since the smoke is like what would actually happen, I feel like it’s more realistic,” says 3rd Grade Student Siena Medici.

For more information on creating a fire escape plan with your family, visit Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.