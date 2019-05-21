Noem Announces Interim Secretary of Social Services

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced an interim sectary of Social Services.

Noem said Tuesday that Amy Iversen-Pollreisz will serve as interim secretary. That follows the resignation of Secretary Greg DeSautel, which takes effect Wednesday.

In a statement, Noem says she is confident Iversen-Pollreisz will “continue moving the department in the right direction during this interim period.”

Iversen-Pollreisz currently serves as deputy cabinet secretary for the Department of Social Services. She previously served in various roles in the Department of Human Services, including as director of the Division of Mental Health.

DeSautel resigned to return to medical work, just months after his appointment.

The agency has a budget of about $43.5 million.