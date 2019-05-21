Out and About with Kali: Week of May 20

Details on some of the more notable events taking place this week

The weather may not cooperate well for outdoor events earlier in the week so stay tuned if you’ve got something you’re hoping to attend, but indoor events – and there are plenty of them, should go off without a hitch! For a look at some of the events happening the week of May 20, 2019, check out Kali’s interview below and the additional details that follow!

Tuesday, May 21 – Zoo Brew Release Party, Fernson Downtown, Sioux Falls

Come celebrate the release of Zoo Brew 2019 at Fernson Downtown on May 21st. One dollar from every can sold that night will be donated to the Zoo. Plus, you’ll have the chance to interact with Great Plains Zoo critters while you drink your beer, as their ambassador animal program will be hanging out on the patio. Zoo Brew is a limited release benefitting the new African Lion exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. It’s a single batch, so it won’t be around long! Get your first taste at the release party, then take a pack home from Hy-Vee while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 22 – Group Hike with the Great Outdoor Store, Sioux Falls

With the start of the beautiful weather, what better way to spend a night than out on a hike! Join the Great Outdoor Store for a group hike out on the one of the local trails/parks. Check on the listing below for the determined location.

Saturday, May 25 – Brookings Farmers Market, Brookings

The holiday weekend calls for a great selection of fresh, local products for all the fun activities. Check out the Brookings Farmers Market for a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs, meats, jams, breads and more! It is located on the 300 block of 6th Ave – between the Brookings Library and the County Courthouse. Check out the great products and support local!

Saturday, May 25 – 20th Annual Cruisin’ for Critters Poker Run, Sioux Falls

Join the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society for the 20th Annual Cruisin’ For Critters Poker Run! Bring your motorcycles, classic cars, or even just your every day car! There will be 50/50 Cash, Prizes, Ride for a Cause and so many other fun activities. Get out, enjoy the beautiful weather and support the great individuals and animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society!

Saturday, May 25 – Bingo at Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery, Inwood, IA

Come on out on Saturday, May 25th for a fun night of Bingo, Wine, and Pizza! All are welcome! This will likely be the last Bingo of the season so you won’t want to miss this! $20 Entry Includes, 4 Bingo cards for the chance to win wine along with all you can eat Calico Beast-a-ria Woodfire Pizza Buffet. Please RSVP through the Facebook event page.