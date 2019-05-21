Stampede Celebrate Clark Cup Championship With Fans

Stampede Celebrate Clark Cup Championship With Fans

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Tuesday night was a chance for the Stampede players and coaches to share the Clark Cup with their fans. And they showed their appreciation for the great support they’ve received all season long and throughout their careers with the Herd.

Max Crozier, Stampede Defenseman says:”It’s a true blessing to play in front of a crowd like this and to win it in front of the fans that did come to Chicago. But even for the whole town itself, it was an amazing feeling…”

Anthony Romano, Stampede Center says:”You know what, I’m so lucky and everyone here is so lucky to play for the Stampede. We gave it back to the fans, the Clark Cup baby…”

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach says:”I’m going to remember a team, and remember I’ve been doing this for 34 years, of everybody on the same page, unselfish, lack of egos and guys just wanting to win…”

It was Clark Cup number three for these fans, but it was the first for these players and coaches in Sioux Falls.