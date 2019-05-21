Voters to Fill Two Vacant Sioux Falls School Board Seats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Polls are open for a few more hours on Tuesday for voters to decide who will fill two vacant Sioux Falls School Board seats.

Sarah Anderson, Lora Hubbel, Nan Baker, and Carly Reiter are those in the running. This morning, voters told KDLT News they’ve been keeping their eyes on a number of issues the school district faces. They say they will vote for the candidate they feel will address those issued the best.

One of the issues voters want to resolve continues to be over-crowded schools.

“When the halls are crowded kids don’t get as good of a learning environment in the classrooms and in the hallways, it’s just jam pack every day,” said Memorial Middle School Teacher Melissa Plucker.

Voters also said they would like to bump in teacher pay. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.