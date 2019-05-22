Apple Tree Carnival Promoting Awareness Before Red Nose Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Red Nose Day is still a day away, but students at Apple Tree Children’s Center got a head start on the festivities.

Apple Tree raised $1,000 for the Red Nose Day organization.

You’ve probably seen the fun on TV, and the red noses, but what is it all for? Red Nose Day was started in 2015 to fight child poverty.

In four years, the organization has raised over $150 million to end child poverty and helped over 16 million children worldwide through donations.

“The charity helps get needed immunizations for kids, it also helps with shelter, it also helps with schooling supplies they might need and some other areas to help kids be well,” says Walgreens Store Manager Brandi Dux.

The noses and donations have made their way to the Sioux Empire.

“One of our managers, her grandfather wasn’t feeling well and she went into Walgreens and she met a young man who was wearing the red nose and he was just so enthusiastic about what the red nose program was and she came back and said ‘We have got to get together with these guys.’,” says Apple Tree Program Director Lori Braley.

Apple Tree Children’s Center knew they wanted to promote the cause because they see what the organization fights every day.

“More and more of our kids have fallen into that category of free and reduced and state children, actually over 20% of them now,” says Braley.

They raised funds through something every kid loves, the carnival.

“We decided to create a carnival, sort of thinking red noses and clowns. So each of the children are getting a red nose, and we’re talking about how the money brought in by Red Nose Day goes back to children just like them,” says Braley.

Kids took those noses home because organizers don’t want the awareness to end when school does.

“That’s the one thing we wanted to make sure,” says Braley. “A lot of our teachers didn’t know or didn’t realize what Red Nose Day was and by having the carnival we can send those noses home just to raise more awareness about what it is, and what they do.”