Brookings Man Pleads Guilty to Dealing Meth Near Schools

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A 35-year-old Brookings man could face anywhere from 10 to 35 years in prison after admitting to distributing methamphetamine to a minor near schools.

Aaron Aspon pled guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Brookings County court, along with violating a drug-free zone. Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said Aspon was dealing out of an apartment complex next to Medary Elementary and Brookings High School.

Nelson is urging parents to keep a watchful eye on their kids’ social groups and talk with them about meth. “It is highly addictive,” says Nelson. “It’s cheap and it’s the perfect storm where, once it’s introduced into a social circle, it’ll spread quickly.”

Aspon’s sentencing is scheduled for June 18.