Division of Criminal Investigation Reviewing Officer-Involved Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a man outside of the jail in Sioux Falls yesterday, was not back to work today.

the State Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting. Authorities say the deputy shot a man who was threatening officers with a knife.

The 44-year-old man was hospitalized after the incident.

The DCI is not releasing the suspect’s name or his current condition. The name of the deputy is also being withheld.

Authorities have not confirmed if the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, but they say he was not working today as the investigation continues.

“Turning the investigation over to DCI, at that point in time the Sheriff’s Office, in this case the jail division, really kind of stay hands off on the investigation and we’ll allow them to do their follow up on it. We’ll stay put and stay out of the way,” said Jail Warden Jeff Gromer.

When DCI finish its investigation, both the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney and Attorney General’s Office will review its finding.