Do This on Social Media to Enhance Your Resume

Advice this week in our Wired Wednesday segment from app creator Carla White
Carleen Wild,
App creator and social media consultant, Carla White, says that there are a lot of mistakes people make when it comes to their social media profiles, especially when they may be in the market for a new job. There are people constantly watching what you post and write, White reassures us. But there are a few simple changes can clean up your profiles in a jiffy. White, one of our weekly tech experts, outlines a few of them in the interview below.

