Lincoln’s Jaros Commits to DWU

Lincoln's Jaros Commits to DWU

MITCHELL, SD… Matt Wilber loves to have players who can shoot on his Dakota Wesleyan basketball team. He’s got another one after Lincoln Jared Jaros committed to play his college ball in Mitchell for the Tigers. Jaros averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds during his senior season and shot 40% from 3-point range.