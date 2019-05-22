Miller Waived by Seattle Storm

SEATTLE, WA… The defending WNBA Champion Seattle Storm have waived 4 players: Recee’ Caldwell, Presley Hudson, Macy Miller and Teana Muldrow from their training camp roster. The roster currently stands at 13 players, including Breanna Stewart, with one day left to get to 12.

The Storm selected Miller in the third round of this year’s WNBA draft, and she averaged 13.5 minutes of playtime in both of Seattle’s preseason game. Miller finished her career at South Dakota State as the school and Summit League’s all-time leader in career points. She scored 8 points in 14 minutes in the most recent exhibition game against the L.A. Sparks. Macy was the 36th and final player selected in the W-N-B-A draft in the 3rd round. Megan Vogel was the only other Jackrabbit to be taken in the draft.

The Storm have until this Thursday to finalize and submit the 12 players they will carry on their roster this year.