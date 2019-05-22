Petersen And Vikes Confident After Beating Central Oklahoma

Petersen And Vikes Confident After Beating Central Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When the Augusta softball team takes the field Thursday night in Denver against San Diego, they will bring a healthy dose of confidence with them. Afterall, they won the Central Region tournament over Winona and the Super Regional over top-ranked Central Oklahoma. And they weren’t phased at all by the #1 ranking of the Bronchos and it showed in how well they played.

Shannon Petersen, Augustana Senior 1B says:”Well we played them earlier in the season and we beat them 4-0 so we definitely knew that we could beat them. So honestly the #1 seed by their name really didn’t matter to us. They were just another team on the other side of the field that were in our way for a national championship…”

San Diego is the first team in Augustana’s way. The Vikes take a 56-10 record into the Elite 8 which wraps up on Monday.