Police: Two People Found in Mitchell Motel Died By Suicide

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities in Mitchell say an autopsy on two people found dead in a motel room concluded they took their own lives.

Authorities say the bodies of two people were found in a hotel room on Monday. An autopsy confirmed their deaths were caused by asphyxiation. Authorities say it appears the two people took their own lives by hanging.

Authorities say the two people appeared to have been traveling to Mitchell from another state in a U-Haul van.

The names won’t be released until their families have been notified.

