Rainy Weather Causing Slow Start to Season for Sioux Falls Golf Courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All the rain has kept many people indoors which has impacted outdoor activities like golfing.

The rain has had a huge impact on GreatLife Golf Courses like Willow Run. They are off to a slow start this season.

So far this month, they’ve only had about half the rounds and revenue that it had last May. Besides rain keeping people away, another issue GreatLife is having, they can’t allow golf carts of their courses.

The ground is too wet, and carts could get stuck or damage the grass, but staff members are staying optimistic.

“Mother nature has dealt us a hand that you know, we just got to work through it and hopefully we’ll get some nicer weather and you know, start the summer. I’ll take a drought right now for the next 90 days to make up for a little bit of this,” says GreatLife Golf VP Jason Sudenga.

There are some golfers who still enjoy playing no matter the weather. Even on gloomy days, there are some people out on the courses.