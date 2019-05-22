Research on Children’s Health Risks in Doubt Over EPA Funds

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, a sign on a door of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. Long-running research projects credited with pivotal discoveries about the harm that pesticides, air pollution and other hazards pose to children are in jeopardy or shutting down because the Environmental Protection Agency will not commit to their continued funding, researchers say. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Children’s health researchers say uncertainty about funding from the Environmental Protection Agency is jeopardizing or ending long-running studies about the harm posed by pesticides and other pollution.

The EPA and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences have jointly provided more than $300 million over two decades for research on how pollutants affect fetuses and children. Those findings have often led to increased pressure on the EPA for tighter regulations.

The Trump administration has asked Congress to cut EPA funding for the research.

EPA spokespeople deny the agency is cutting funding outright, but say it can’t commit to future funding.

Tracey Woodruff at the University of California at San Francisco says researchers are scrambling to find alternative funding or winding down work.