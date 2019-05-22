Stampede Players Had Awesome Experience

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When the Stampede players celebrated Tuesday night with their fans after winning the Clark Cup, they had a chance to reflect back on a magical season. And that included playing in front of what they called the best fans in the USHL.

Antony Romano, Stampede Center says:”Absolutely unbelievable, we have the best fans in the league and you can see how many that are here. It’s unbelievable, we’re so lucky, it’s awesome…”

Max Crozier, Stampede Defenseman says:”I was not expecting this kind of turnout but I think it just goes to show the kind of support we do have from Stampede Country. The whole city and the whole community it’s really easy to play in front of a crowd like that and they are the most amazing fans in the league for sure…”

It was the 3rd Clark Cup in franchise history, but was the most dominant performance in the playoffs. The Herd went 11-1 in the post season.