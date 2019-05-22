Target is Dominating in the Digital Space

ILE- This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. An aggressive campaign at Target to let customers do more online is paying off. The retailer on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, exceeded first quarter expectations on just about every level, saying the same day services it's rolled out in recent years drove more than 25 percent of comparable sales growth. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – An aggressive campaign at Target to let customers do more online is paying off.

The retailer on Wednesday exceeded first quarter expectations on just about every level, saying the same day services it’s rolled out in recent years drove more than 25 percent of comparable sales growth.

Target Corp. reported profits of $795 million, or $1.53 per share, beating Wall Street expectations by a dime, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $17.63 billion, also beating forecasts.

But a slew of somber reports from department stores including J.C. Penney, Kohl’s and Nordstrom were surprisingly weak. And challenges loom for all of them.

Escalating trade fights and rising tariffs could lead to price hikes and that could stall some stellar sales growth at successful companies. It comes at a time when big retailers are spending heavily to speed deliveries to customers who now expect to get what they ordered online at their doorsteps in a day or two.