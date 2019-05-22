Two Arrested for Giving Massages without Licenses in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls women are facing charges after allegedly giving massages at a Sioux Falls massage parlor, without a license.

Sioux Falls Police say they received “numerous complaints” about unlicensed masseuses at Asian Moonlight Relaxing Center on 41st Street.

Street crimes officers were sent in to investigate the complaints. Two women, 48-year-old Xuesong Fan, and 53-year-old Yan Zhang were arrested. Police say there was no evidence of illicit sexual activity.

Three employees from the same massage parlor were arrested last August for giving massages without a license, including Zhang. Zhang was also charged with not having a sales tax license.