Wingett Transfers From Memphis to SDSU

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State men’s basketball head coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of David Wingett Tuesday afternoon. Wingett, a transfer from Memphis, will enroll at SDSU in fall 2019.

Wingett spent the 2018-19 season with the Tigers, appearing in four November contests before suffering a season-ending injury. He is a graduate of Winnebago (Nebraska) High School and scored over 2,200 points in his career, leaving as Nebraska’s second-highest prep scorer, all-time. Wingett averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for his high school career and helped his team to the 2015 Class C-1 state championship.

“We are extremely excited to welcome David to the Jackrabbit family,” Henderson said. “He is a versatile wing who has the ability to score the ball in many ways. Jackrabbit fans will enjoy this smooth lefty’s unselfish play, and his ability to finish above the rim or hit a long 3. He is eager to get to Brookings and begin the journey with his new teammates.”

Prior to Memphis, the 6-7 guard spent a post-graduate season at Bull City Prep Academy (Durham, North Carolina), where he averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

A member of the Winnebago Tribe, the left-handed shooter will enroll as a sophomore academically at South Dakota State.