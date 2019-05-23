4 Under 40 Awards Nominations Being Sought

Sioux Falls Young Professionals Group is looking for your insights, here's how to nominate

There is an incredible amount of talent in the region when it comes to hard-working, innovative and caring employees and entrepreneurs. So who do we need to know that we’re not yet aware of? Who is on your staff worth recognizing, often behind the scenes but doing bold things and making a difference? The Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network is looking for nominations for its 4 Under 40 Awards. Nominations are being accepted through June 28, 2019 at 5pm. For more information, click on the interview below or find more through the link, here.

Winners will be recognized at the 2019 Crossroads Summit on August 15, 2019.