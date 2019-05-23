72 Miles On The Missouri River

YANKTON, S.D. – 160 paddlers from 15 states, and Canada, are ready to wade through the Missouri River.

The annual ‘South Dakota Kayak Challenge’ kicks off Friday morning in Yankton.

Paddlers will maneuver their way through 72 miles of the Missouri River, hitting four check points along the way.

While some get competitive over the three days, everyone bonds over their love of the great outdoors.

“It’s really exciting to see the people who are starting to get into the sport, meet the people who have been doing it for years or decades, and see those friendships develop and relationships form,” said Co-Founder Jarett Bies.

The race ends in South Sioux City.

For more information, or to sign up for the race, click here.