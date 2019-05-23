Augie Softball Blanks San Diego at College World Series

DENVER, CO… Augustana sophomore Ashley Mickschl was almost unhittable Thursday night as the Vikings opened play in the College World Series with a dominant 8-0 win over UC-San Diego. Mickschl gave up just 1 hit in the 5 innings the game lasted and she helped her own cause with a 2-run double in the 2nd inning. Freshman Mary Pardo hit the 2nd pitch over the wall in right center to leadoff the game and the Vikes never looked back. Senior Shannon Petersen blasted a 2-run homer, Maggie Kadrlik had 3 hits and Kara MacDougall a 2-run double as the Vikings improved to 57-10.

Augustana won the D-II National Softball title back in 1991. San Diego won it in 2011.