Augie Softball Right at Home on the Road

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Tonight will be only the third time Augustana faced a non-conference opponent since late March.

Yes, familiarity breeds content. But, for the Vikings new faces means a simplified game plan.

Maggie Kadrlik, Augie Senior says: “I think as a team as whole, we do a lot better. When we know so much about an opponent and we’re just able to go play the game. It’s not a mind game with a team you’ve seen seven times.”

From a Coaching perspective not knowing your opponent can be a catch 22.

Gretta Melsted, Augustana Softball Coach says: “There are goods and bads with that because they don’t necessarily know us very well. That means we have very shot turnaround time to find all we can about the other 7 teams.”

UC San Diego won’t be the only unfamiliarity at the World Series for the Vikings; the stadium will be as well.

The program has not played an inning in the state of Colorado since 2009.

But, Augie enjoys the challenge of playing on the road, where they won both the Central Region and Super Regional Tournaments.

Shannon Petersen, Augustana Senior says: “We’re ready for anything, maybe only the altitude change. Maybe that will affect us. But honestly we can over come adversity. We’re just going to go out there and play. I don’t there is much standing in our way.”>[Duration:0:13]

First pitch will be at 7:30 tonight and once it thrown Augie will surely feel right at home.

In Sioux Falls, Brandon Green, KDLT Sports…