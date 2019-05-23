Huber Glad to be Home Again for Super Regional

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team will host the Super Regional Friday and Saturday at Ronken Field. It’s a best of 3 series with Central Missouri and the winner advances to the Division II World Series in Cary, NC. Tim Huber couldn’t be happier to have his team playing in front of the home crowd for the second straight weekend. They won the Central Region Tournament last weekend in defense of their National Championship.