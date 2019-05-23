Johnston Still High on Pro Career for Miller

BROOKINGS, SD… Wednesday was a rough day for Mitchell native Macy Miller. The former Jackrabbit star was waived by the Seattle Storm of the WNBA who had selected her 36th in the draft. But her college coach isn’t concerned. He knows it was a great experience learning from some of the world’s best while she was there and that she will continue her professional career overseas.

Aaron Johnston, SDSU Women’s BB Coach says:”But to be able to compete and train with those players, even for the training camp, she’ll definitely springboard into a really good career overseas. I know she’s signed a contract and she’s got a team she’s going to play with here this fall. And I know next year she’ll be excited to take another shot at the WNBA…”