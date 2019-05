Lamer Leads Heptathlon After Day One at NAIA

GULF SHORES, AL… Just 2 days after finding out she could compete at the NAIA National Track and Field Meet, Hartford native and DWU senior is making the most of the opportunity. The Indoor national champ in the heptathlon has the lead after 4 of the 7 events with 3,077 points. She has the final 3 events on Friday.