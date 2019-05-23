Nationwide Small Business Innovation Research Tour Comes to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Representatives from federal agencies visit Sioux Falls asking for help to solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

The Small Business Innovation Research Tour stopped at the University Center Thursday. It’s part of a tour across the midwest, including departments like the National Institutes of Health, Homeland Security, Defense, and the Department of Agriculture.

Local tech expects pitch ideas to them with the hope of being awarded seed funding to turn their concept into a reality.

One company in Hartford currently improves satellite imagery to better understand crop losses and other aspects of a farmer’s field.

“I think of this in terms of, what about North Korea and a missile gantry and they need to see a missile sitting on it so that’s the kind of technology and that’s what it is aimed for. I’m here trying to make connections with the defense industry and so far it looks like there are a lot of really good possibility,” said David Groeneveld with Advanced Remote Sensing.

Tour representatives say most people don’t realize that millions of dollars are available to foster this type of business development.