OG’s Jenna Sutcliffe and her Team Win City Golf Titles

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knight won the team title of the City Golf Tournament Thursday at Elmwood. Their 3-round total of 955 was 38 shots better than Roosevelt. And it was Jenna Sutcliffe who fired a final round 77 who rallied for the individual title by 1 shot. Sunni Josephson of Roosevelt finished 1 back and Jenna’s OG teammates Carly Kunkel and Shannon McCormick were 2 shots behind the winner with a 238 total.