Reopening Frustration: I-90 Speedway Cancels Opening for 3rd Time

HARTFORD, S.D. – The third time was not the charm for I-90 Speedway.

Today employees canceled this weekend’s reopening because of the rain this week.

The racing track at I-90 Speedway is actually fine. The real concern is the parking area

From the rain this week, the ground has become soft and muddy.

This has left frustration for all parties involved.

“The fact that we haven’t loaded up the trailer with car to go racing; its frustrating,” said Travis Schreurs, I-90 stock-car driver.

For the third weekend in a row, drivers will be forced to stay home.

“Its kind of cruel now to just be waiting on Mother Nature when we’re ready to go,” said Schreurs. Everybody is so excited to getting to racing back close to home again.”

The impact of the cancellations is also felt by the local sponsors, who have been anticipating a spike in business with the races.

“This first week closed, second closed and now the third week,” said Jeff Schoenfelder, The Goat Bar & Grill co-owner.

Dawn Schoenfelder, The Goat Bar & Grill co-owner said, “It’s all out of our hands and we’ll be ready when it happens.”

What has been the ultimate waiting game, will feel even longer for the Goat Bar and Grill because they were excited to see their name and logo on a car for the first time.

“It gives you a little bit of sense of ownership, that yeah it kind of neat,” said Jeff. “Gives you a little more interest like, ‘Hey I can see my logo on that car.” And you know keep follow it with my logo on it. So yeah, can’t say we’re going to win them all but.”

I-90 management expects to officially open their track next weekend.

But, that will also be left in the hands of Mother Nature.