SDSU Takes Trophy in Showdown Series Against USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Showdown Series trophy is headed back to Brookings.

The competition between SDSU and USD tracks head to head matchups and conference championship results in 16 sports. Student-athletes can also score academic points by maintaining a 3.0 GPA.

SDSU edged USD by three points this year. The Showdown Series is sponsored by South Dakota Corn and also helps raise money for Feeding South Dakota, to help fight hunger in the state.

“To have the charitable component of Feeding South Dakota and to be able to help people in our communities, you know it’s really, it’s what our universities are built on and about. It’s about a people-centered approach and wanting to take care of folks in our state,” said SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell.

The two schools also helped raise $70,000 for Feeding South Dakota this school year. This was SDSU’s fourth win since the Showdown Series launched seven years ago.