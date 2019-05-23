South Dakota Kid Reels in State Record for Biggest Channel Catfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new state record has been set in South Dakota.

The record for biggest channel catfish has been awarded to Chase Hansen. Chase caught an 11 pound 1-ounce channel catfish out of Lake Francis Case in south central South Dakota.

This comes after the oldest state fishing record was taken off the books recently. Officials say the oldest record fish was misidentified and was actually a blue catfish.

Chase may not hold the record for long though. Game, Fish, and Parks is accepting all submission in what they are calling “cat rush” 2019.