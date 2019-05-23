Suspect in Deputy-Involved Shooting Arrested at Hospital

George Lee Rinzy, Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities arrested 44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr. for several charges of assault on a law enforcement officer.

The state DCI made the arrest at the hospital where Rinzy, Jr. is being treated. Authorities say Rinzy, Jr.’s room will be guarded “24-7” until he’s discharged.

A deputy shot Rinzy, Jr. on Tuesday after authorities say he charged at the deputy with a knife.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney has charged the man in connection with an incident that led to a deputy-involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

44-year-old George Lee Rinzy, Jr., is facing four aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charges and two simple assault on a law enforcement officer charges, as well as, one intentional damage to property charge.

Authorities say Rinzy, Jr. was hitting a glass window with a bottle near the front door of the Minnehaha County Jail at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. As jail staff called for back up, the man went into the parking lot and became more violent. Authorities say Rinzy, Jr. charged at a deputy with a knife before the deputy fired two shots, one striking Rinzy, Jr.

Rinzy, Jr. was hospitalized after the incident, but authorities have not released his condition.

Authorities have not confirmed if the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, but they say he was not working today as the investigation continues. The deputy’s name has not been released.

The charges come from the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan. McGowan’s office says Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing their independent investigation of the shooting.