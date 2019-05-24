Augie Grads Win Big and Get Special Graduation Ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A few Augie softball players have something to celebrate other than their opening round win at the Division II softball championship in Denver.

Players won’t be around for Augie’s graduation, so after beating the University of California – San Diego eight to zero, the Vikings held a little graduation ceremony of their own.

Outgoing Seniors Samantha Eisenreich, Shannon Peterson, Maggie Dunnett, and Maggie Kadrlik all received their diploma on the field from Augie President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.