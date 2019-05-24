Central Missouri Takes Opener Of Super Regional With Augustana

Vikings Fall 6-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Central Missouri opened up a 4-0 lead in the third and never trailed, holding off a late Augustana rally to win game one of the Central Super Regional 6-4 at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls on Friday night.

The defending National Champion Vikings will face elimination tomorrow needing two wins to return to the College World Series. Game two of the Super Regional will start at noon. Should the Vikings win a third, winner-take-all game would follow a few minutes later.

Both teams pounded out 12 hits. Augustana’s attack was led by Ryan Nickel (4-5, 2 RBI and a run) and Riley Johnson (3-5, 2 RBI) while Central Missouri leadoff man Mason Janvrin led the Mules offense with three hits.

Central Missouri plated four runs in the third inning only to see the Vikings respond with RBI singles from Nickel and Johnson. UCM scored in the 6th and 7th (this run came on a triple steal in which Erik Webb stole home) to up the advantage to 6-2. A Johnson RBI single made it 6-3 in the seventh and an RBI double from Nickel in the 9th made it 6-4 and brought the tying run to the plate. Johnson couldn’t keep the rally going, though, and flew out.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction.