Court Documents Reveal New Information on Deputy-Involved Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The assault suspect shot by a deputy in Sioux Falls this week remains in the hospital. Court documents obtained by KDLT News offer new details on Tuesday’s incident outside the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to the affidavit, 44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr. was holding a knife in each hand when he was shot by a deputy.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy has been identified as Craig Olson. Court documents say Olson fired two shots at Rinzy, Jr. after he charged the deputy, hitting him once in the abdomen.

Rinzy, Jr. is facing several charges of assault on law enforcement. A deputy is standing guard outside his hospital room until he is discharged.