Dakota Wesleyan’s Kamber Lamer Wins NAIA National Heptathlon Championship

Comes 48 Hours After Third And Final Appeal To Compete Was Approved

GULF SHORES, ALA — Though there was more drama off the track this time thanks to a missed email and registration that nearly kept her from competing at the NAIA National Track & Field Outdoor Meet, the result remained the same for Dakota Wesleyan’s Kamber Lamer.

A national championship.

After winning the indoor national pentathlon championship in Brookings back in March, Lamer claimed the outdoor heptathlon national championship today thanks in big part to second place finishes in the long jump and javelin throw.

After the meet an emotional weekend spilled out in the form of a hug between Lamer and her father. That is easy to understand since it took a third appeal to the NAIA being approved 48 hours ago to allow her to compete in the event after coaches hadn’t filled out a registration form that had gotten inadvertently emailed to their spam folder.