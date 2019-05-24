Governor Noem: Disaster Funding Could Be Historic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem says her $46 million dollar request for disaster declaration funding could be the largest in the state’s history.

This week, Noem requested a presidential disaster declaration – in response to statewide flooding. Officials estimate roughly $43 million dollars in damage to public infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations.

They say it’s about $3 million dollars for individual property in 16 counties and three reservations.

“We had an incredible amount of damage throughout the state. I think upwards of 60 counties out of the 66 declared a loss from the situation we saw, so this was very widespread. The total cost of the impact was very high, it could be the highest one we’ve ever had in the state of South Dakota. So it’ll take a while to work through that application to FEMA, but we’re hopeful they’ll get it done quickly,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

South Dakota currently has six open presidential disaster declarations for other events.