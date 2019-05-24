Graduates From Pettigrew and Roosevelt Start New Journeys Together

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Before they move on to middle school, about 140 fifth graders from R.F. Pettigrew Elementary School paraded down the hallways for the last time with former Pettigrew students leading the way.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, 30 high school seniors from Roosevelt walked with the graduating 5th grade class on Friday afternoon. This is the first time Pettigrew invited its former students to join the annual parade. For some seniors, it’s their first time back to the school and it’s fitting to come full circle before they leave for college.

“It (kind of) reminds you of where you’ve been and you can (kind of) also show the students that, ‘Hey this is what you can do. You can do anything as long as you put your mind to it and this is where you’re gonna be standing one day,’ ” says Graduating Senior from Roosevelt Jackson Ryan.

Preparing to go to middle school next year can be scary for 5th graders. But having the high school students there got some of them excited for what the future holds.

“They are (kind of) like the 5th graders role models because they have already been through this. For them to come and do it again with us, (I think) it’s really awesome and it means like so much to me that they’re just here,” says Graduating 5th Grade Student from Pettigrew Rylie Brouwer.

Graduation ceremonies for the three high schools in the school district are all Sunday at the Sioux Falls Arena.