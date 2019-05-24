Jayme Closs Wants Kidnapper ‘Locked Up Forever’

BARRON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs says she wants to see the man who kidnapped her and killed her parents “locked up forever.”

Jayme’s words were read Friday at the sentencing hearing for Jake Patterson. The 21-year-old admitted kidnapping her and killing her parents in a carefully planned attack last October.

The 13-year-old didn’t appear in court Friday, but her guardian read a statement from her.

Jayme wrote that Patterson “thought that he could own me, but he’s wrong. I was smarter.”

Patterson held Jayme for 88 days at his isolated northern Wisconsin cabin before she escaped.

She says Patterson “thought he could make me like him. But he was wrong.” She also said Patterson “will never have any power over me.:”