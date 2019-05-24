KDLT Cares: Lend an Arm, Save a Life Aims to Help Those in Community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The annual Lend an Arm, Save a Life blood drive in Sioux Falls aims to make a big difference in the community.

KDLT partnered with the Community Blood Bank for today’s blood drive. From the early morning to earlier this afternoon, people gave blood inside the “bloodmobile” parked outside Scheel’s and HuHot near 41st Street and Western Avenue.

Blood donations will go to those in need locally. Some volunteers who gave say they feel it’s their calling in life.

If you were unable to donate today, don’t worry, there are plenty of other options to donate. Head to cbblifeblood.org for more information.