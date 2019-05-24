Senate Passes Bill Aimed at Cracking Down on Robocalls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune’s bill to crack down on robocalls is moving forward.

The Senate passed the Traced Act Thursday, which will give the FCC more authority to crack down on the escalating number of computerized telemarketing calls you’re getting.

The bill gives the FCC more authority to levy fines on those who intentionally refuse telemarketing restriction. The fines can be up to $10,000 per call.

The bill now heads to the house, which is working on its own version.