Sioux Falls Police: Warmer Weather Brings Uptick in Car Break-Ins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two videos being shared on Facebook are coming with a reminder from Sioux Falls Police to lock your vehicles.

Home surveillance video shows what appears to be a man trying to break into the same vehicles twice in the same week. The first attempt happened Monday at around 5 a.m. near Marion Road. The other attempt was just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say break-ins are a year-round problem but they do see a spike when the weather gets nicer.

“We’ve had people run into a daycare, people that warm their car up, we’ve had people that just run into the convenience store to grab a pop. In those times, somebody’s jumped into their car, taken whatever valuables are left behind and they’re gone,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say car break-ins are often difficult crimes to solve. However, home surveillance systems can help with the investigations.