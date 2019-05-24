State Track & Field Meets Begin

Highlights From Opening Day At Three Sites

BRANDON, TEA & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though Mother Nature got one more shot in with early morning storms delaying the meet for an hour, the SDHSAA State Track & Field meet got off and running on Friday afternoon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the AA meet in Brandon, the A meet in Tea and the B meet in Sioux Falls. All three classes will converge on Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls tomorrow for the final day of competition.

Team leaderboards through day one are listed below.

H.S. TRACK & FIELD

STATE AA MEET @ BRANDON, S.D.

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Lincoln (80.50)

2. Watertown (34)

3. Aberdeen (25)

4. RC Stevens (25)

5. Brandon Valley (24)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Roosevelt (51)

2. Watertown (41)

3. O’Gorman (39)

4. Lincoln (32)

5. RC Stevens (32)

STATE A MEET @ TEA, S.D.

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Lennox (33)

T2. Elk Point-Jefferson (27)

T2. St. Thomas More (27)

4. Custer (25)

5. Milbank (21)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Custer (39)

2. Hill City (23)

3. Lennox (20)

T4. Four Teams Tied (18)

STATE B MEET @ SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Warner (27)

2. Northwestern (20)

3. Viborg-Hurley (19)

4. Timber Lake (17)

5. Wall (16)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Deubrook (45)

2. Ipswich (42)

3. Colman-Egan (24)

4. Estelline/Hendricks (21)

5. Hanson (16)