Augustana Shuts Down Young Harris To Advance To National Championship

Vikings Win Semifinal 6-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana Vikings softball team will play for the NCAA Division Two National Championship.

The Vikings defeated Young Harris 6-0 in the National Semifinal on Saturday night in Denver to advance to the best-of-three championship series. The Vikings (59-10) will face West Texas A&M in the first game tomorrow at 6 PM CDT.

Shannon Petersen got Augie out to the early lead with a two-run double in the first. She’d end up with three RBI on the day. The Vikings would tack on three more runs in the third inning, the big blow a two-run homerun from Kendall Cornick.

That was more than enough for ace Ashley Mickshl. The senior struck out four and didn’t allow a hit over four innings. Amber Elliott worked the final three innings and struck out three.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy the NCAA & Augustana!