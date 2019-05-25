“E-Bikes” Popularity Growth In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD- May is “Bike Month” and there’s one particular bike that’s growing in popularity in Sioux Falls.

Unlike a traditional bike, “E-Bikes,” or electric bikes have a motor powered by a battery for some extra assistance while pedaling. The City Council recently approved E-Bikes on city bike trails as long as riders follow the 15 m.p.h. speed limit. Most E-Bikes can go up to 20 m.p.h. Among their technological advances, E-Bikes are being marketed as an option for people who may not be able to pedal on a traditional bike for health reasons.

“Sometimes age comes into play. Sometimes (maybe) just health concerns come into play that they need a little bit of assistance from the bike because they can’t put as much effort into it. So the electric bikes allow them to ride with their friends and family again as they would back in the day,” says Derek Dvorak of Spoke-N-Sport Bikes.

Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls has been selling E-Bikes for around 4 years now. Staff say they see at least 5% increase each year in E-bike sales.