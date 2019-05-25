Mitchell & O’Gorman Win State A Semifinals & Advance To Championship

Kernels Beat Brandon Valley While Knights Shutout Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The State A Baseball Championship is set.

In the first semifinal of the tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls the Mitchell Kernels scored five runs against Brandon Valley ace Dylan Kirkeby to oust the defending champions 5-3.

O’Gorman followed that up with a dominant pitching performance from Reece Arbogast. He struck out six in a one hit shutout as the Knights blanked city rival Roosevelt 4-0 to advance to the evening’s championship game against Mitchell.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Midco SN!