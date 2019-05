O’Gorman Has A Grand Time In Beating Mitchell For State A Baseball Title

Knights Win 11-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The O’Gorman Knights used a ten run inning, in which they sent 16 batters to the plate, capped off by a grand slam from Tate Wishard to propel them to an 11-4 victory over the Mitchell Kernels in the State A Baseball Championship on Saturday evening at Sioux Falls Stadium.

