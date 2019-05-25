Patriots’ Day At State AA Track Meet As Lincoln Sweeps Team Titles

Dominant Run On Track Continues For The Lincoln High Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It was Patriots’ Day at the State AA Track & Field meet on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Again.

After losing the team crown to Brandon Valley last year, the Lincoln girls’ reclaimed their crown in 2019 by edging out city rival O’Gorman by two points. It’s the third title for the Patriot girls in the last four seasons.

Meanwhile the boys’ team had no problem rolling to their fourth straight championship (fifth in the last six years).

Click on the video viewers to see some of the top performers from Saturday’s action! Team standings are listed below.

STATE AA TRACK & FIELD @ SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Boys’ Team Standings

1. Lincoln (169.50)

2. Watertown (94)

3. Aberdeen (73)

4. RC Stevens (57)

5. Brandon Valley (55

Girls’ Team Standings

1. Lincoln (88)

2. O’Gorman (86)

3. Roosevelt (80)

4. Brandon Valley (78)

5. RC Stevens (76)