Rain Or Shine: The Sioux Empire Camps During Holiday Weekend

EAST OF SIOUX FALLS, SD- This weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer and many people spend it sleeping in tents and roasting s’mores over a campfire.

Despite recent wet weather, camp sites seem to have no issues accommodating campers. 150 camp sites at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park are booked this weekend. The park has always seen a large crowd on memorial day weekend: rain or shine. However, staff say the recent rains have caused some issues at the camp grounds.

“With the weather, it’s put some of our projects….like we’re adding laser tag this year. Laser tag didn’t get done in time for the holiday weekend and that’s simply because the ground was too wet for us to be able to do our construction work and (you know) that’s just something that’s out of your control. So you make the best of it and we move on to the next thing,” says Manager Christina Lien.

Other camping grounds completely booked for the weekend include Newton Hills State Park and Lake Vermillion.