Scoreboard Saturday, May 25th
MLB
Twins 8, Chicago White Sox 1
American Association
Gary 6, Canaries 5
College Baseball
NCAA D2 Super Regional @ Sioux Falls, S.D.
Game 2
Central Missouri 5, Augustana 2 (*UCM Wins Series 2-0)
College Softball
NCAA D2 National Semifinals @ Denver, CO
Augustana 6, Young Harris 0
H.S. Track & Field
State AA Meet
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Lincoln (169.50)
2. Watertown (94)
3. Aberdeen (73)
4. RC Stevens (57)
5. Brandon Valley (55
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Lincoln (88)
2. O’Gorman (86)
3. Roosevelt (80)
4. Brandon Valley (78)
5. RC Stevens (76)
State A Meet
Boys’ Team Standings
1. St. Thomas More (97)
2. SF Christian (78)
3. Lennox (48)
4. Beresford (37)
5. Custer (36)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. St. Thomas More (76)
2. Custer (66)
3. Parker (55)
4. West Central (46)
5. Beresford (40)
State B Meet
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Viborg-Hurley (76)
2. Wall (63)
3. Warner (41)
T4. Freeman (32)
T4. Ipswich (32)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Deubrook (76-3rd Straight Team Title)
2. Ipswich (67)
3. Colman-Egan (53)
T4. White River (38)
T4. Chester (38)
H.S. Baseball
State A Tournament
Semifinals
Mitchell 5, Brandon Valley 3
O’Gorman 4, Roosevelt 0
Championship
O’Gorman 11, Mitchell 4